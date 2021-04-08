Retired Warrensburg Police K9 passes away

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Village officials said one of their police department’s retired K9’s has passed away.

K9 Dino is shown with Chief Wheeler. Photo courtesy of Village of Warrensburg Facebook page.

In a Facebook post, officials said K9 Dino served the Warrensburg community from 2009 to 2018. “Dino was instrumental in not only removing drugs from the streets but also bringing the community together,” they said. “Dino made friends everywhere he went.” They continued to say he loved to play ball and had a lot of friends that would play with him.

Officials stated Dino enjoyed several years of retirement and his time with Chief Greg Wheeler and his family.

“Dino, you will be missed by your family and the Warrensburg community, enjoy the other side of the rainbow my friend,” said officials.