Retired teachers have trouble returning to the classroom

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — It is no secret the state is facing a deficit of teachers and some people are trying to find ways to fix it.

One retired educator in Decatur said she tried to help fix the shortage by getting back in the classroom, but ran into a road block. The former teacher said money is what stopped her. However, it was not related to what she would be paid. Instead, it was a fee she did not know existed that discouraged her from applying.

“I actually started teaching in Decatur Public Schools in the early 1980’s,” said Carolyn Wagner-Turner. “I can’t believe it’s been that long.” She was a longtime teacher before taking a break in 2007.

Retired educator Carolyn Wagner-Turner talks about her experience with trying to return to the classroom.

While she was away from the classroom, her license became inactive. “I didn’t really think about paying a fee because it’s on inactive status,” said Wagner-Turner. “It turned out to be a miscommunication because it was inactive for professional development, but not for the fees. I was told in order to get my license reinstated, I would have to pay an additional $500 fee. So, you can imagine how shocked I was.” The State Board of Education said there are no fees for a retiree to reinstate their license, but they must switch their status to “Retired” in order to get it renewed.

Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) discusses his plan to change the law to help retirees renew their licenses.

If they let their license expire, they are met with the $500 fee or have to complete nine additional credit hours. State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) just filed a measure at the capitol that would change that. “It changes the language in the law about renewing a teaching license. So, it takes out the $500 or the credit hours and makes it $10 a year for every year that your license has not been in effect to a maximum of $100 or 10 years,” said Caulkins. Wagner-Turner said she believes more retirees would step up if the rules changed. “We want to have highly qualified teachers in our state. So my message is: ‘Please work with those of us who want to help and are qualified,'” she said.

Caulkins said this issue is personal to him. His wife is a retired teacher. He plans to walk over to the other side of the aisle with his proposal this upcoming Tuesday to try to get some movement on the measure.