CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Amidst the gloomy days of this week, some people are trying to bring a little light for hospitalized children.

The Retired & Seniors Volunteer Program of Champaign, Piatt and Douglas Counties is making sunshine kits that will be sent to children’s hospitals across the country. The kits include Legos, crayons, stickers and other fun activities. The plan is to make more than 1,000 of these kits to bring some joy to the children.

Those making the kits said that it brings joy to them as well.

“It’s important to me because it’s a community, it’s what brings us joy, it brings us happiness and then it brings others joy and brings others happiness,” said Pam Jacobson, Family Service RSVP & Stevick Senior Center Director. “And for us to be able to do good in our community and send these kits around the country, it just makes everybody’s heart happy.”

The kits are expected to be ready next month.