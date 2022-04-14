CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Local first responders and K-9 officers will honor the life and service of retired K-9 Cash as he takes one last ride, at the age of nine, on Friday morning.

Cash is a German Shepherd. He joined the Champaign Police Department in 2013 and was certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association as a police utility K-9.

According to police officers, during his time with CPD, Cash was involved in a number of high-profile cases, including a drug bust valued at more than $1 million.

Due to health concerns, Cash was retired from active duty in July 2021, at the age of eight.

Since his retirement, Cash has enjoyed a life of quiet rest with his handler, Officer Tina Trock, and with another K-9, Lando.

“To departments around the world, K-9s are important members of the police family,” said Interim Police Chief Thomas Petrilli. “K-9 Cash showed nothing but pride in his work and determination to be the best K-9 partner he could be. This no doubt reflected the efforts of his handler, Officer Tina Trock, and our thoughts are with her on this difficult day.”

As officers honor Cash, a large procession, including local first responders and K-9 officers, is expected to follow a path from Interstate Drive in north Champaign, headed south to a destination in Savoy. The procession will depart at around10: 00 a.m. and will follow the route below at a low speed.

Time: Friday, April 15 at around 10:00 a.m.

· Procession will begin in Champaign on Prospect Avenue, north of Interstate Dr, traveling south toward E Windsor Rd

· Turn left (east) onto E Windsor Rd, toward Neil St

· Turn right (south) onto S Neil Street/N Dunlap Avenue, Savoy

After the procession, Cash will pass in the care of his veterinarian.

Because of the size and nature of the procession, the public is advised that traffic impacts are possible along the route.