Retired deputy chief helps family escape heat and homelessness

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Retired deputy chief Troy Daniels is raising money to provide shelter for a Special Olympics athlete and his mother.

Daniels has started a GoFundMe page for Jeramey Woolsey and his mother, who have been living out of a van for the last few months. He’s worried about the two staying in their van during the extreme heat wave.

“We’re working it out and making sure it doesn’t happen going forward,” Daniels said.

Daniels said he is fundraising to get the two into a hotel immediately, and then after agencies find a permanent place to live, he wants to help raise money to furnish their apartment. His goal is to raise $2,500 for hotel arrangements.

“I know there’s a lot of need, but for this family – Jeramey’s very important to police officers,” said Daniels. “And even though I’m retired, he’s my buddy for life.”