DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Next Monday will be the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, and a retired Decatur firefighter is ensuring that the tragedy is never forgotten with his restaurant.

Among the 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks were 343 firefighters. That’s why Mark Scranton named his restaurant 343 BBQ. For the last four years, he’s hosted a lunch for firefighters and police officers in the community, giving them barbeque sandwiches for free.

Scranton will continue that tradition on Monday for the fifth year.

Scranton said he knows firsthand the challenges that first responders go through each day while serving their communities, and he wanted to honor their bravery and thank them for it.

“It takes a lot of training and a lot of commitment to go out and serve the community, because you do get some difficult situations and I hope that the community will recognize what it takes for these guys to do their jobs every day on a daily basis, and dealing with, unfortunately, some really tragic situations,” Scranton said.

Scranton will be serving barbeque sandwiches at Decatur’s Central Park on Monday. They’re free for Macon County emergency workers, but the event is open to civilians as well. They can buy a sandwich, with all proceeds going toward students enrolled in EMS classes at Richland Community College.

Scranton hopes the money can help the next generation be prepared to serve the community. Past events have raised thousands of dollars.