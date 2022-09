CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA)- A retired police K9 received a new set of wheels to help her mobility.

According to a post on the Chatham Police Department’s Facebook page, Bella served at the department for seven years before retired in 2017.

Her former partner, CPD officer James Richards, also retired from the force in 2020.

Bella with retired Chatham Police Department officer James Richards

According to the post, Bella is about to turn 14 and loves spending time with her family at their campground.