CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Jeff Thomas is saying goodbye to the Champaign Police Department after nearly 30 years. He was surprised with a larger-than-intended retirement ceremony with his friends, family, and fellow officers.

They all came out to let him know what he’s done over the years was always appreciated and will always be remembered.

Tears fell with almost every speaker who talked about their time spent with Thomas. He spent 26 years with the department — leaving a lasting impression on everyone he worked with.

“You’ve been a steadfast presence in the bomb squad for countless years. You’ve always been a calm head and we all miss you greatly,” said one speaker at the ceremony.

Thomas spent four years in the army before switching his service back to his community.

“We thank you. And we wouldn’t be where we are today without you. So we love you.”

He says he originally wanted to say just say goodbye and leave, but the department couldn’t let him go without letting him know just how appreciated he is.

Thomas received the Meritorious Service Medal for his time with the bomb squad, eight departmental commendations awards, three lifesaving awards, and the Medal of Valor for saving three children from a fire.

“I can say that I’m very honored and I’m very appreciative that it happened that way. I’m very glad and thankful that that ended up being what it was,” said Thomas.

His parents say this is the first time they’re seeing just how much he meant to those around him. They say they’ve always been proud, but now that pride is amplified.

“We always have been. Even if he didn’t become a police officer. But it’s just incredible,” said Christina Thomas.

“He’s always been a good young man,” said Dave Thomas.

“I think it’s probably really helped me find some closure and it made me feel like I actually did a pretty good job over my career,” said Thomas.

Now that he’s retired, Thomas says he’s going to spend the rest of his time with his family and tending to his small farm.