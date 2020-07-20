Retailers make face mask requirements

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Illinois requires face coverings in public places. Now, more companies are enforcing that order. Some companies like Starbucks and Best Buy implemented face mask policies last week. However, several other businesses like Walmart, Lowe’s, Home Depot, and Meijer are making masks requirements this week. Target will require all shoppers to wear masks starting August 1st, with exceptions for small children and those with underlying health conditions.

If you show up without a mask, Walmart says there will be an employee who will work with you to try and find a solution. CVS says it is “not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer. What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering.” Retailers are encouraging customers to choose other options like delivery or curbside pickup if you don’t want to wear a mask inside.