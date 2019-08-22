Retailer considers ending gun sales

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is considering ending gun sales altogether.

The company began testing the idea earlier in the year at roughly 125 stores, while continuing to sell guns in its 600 other stores. Thursday’s quarterly report is expected to show how that decision impacted sales.

The looming decision is drawing mixed responses.

“I truly believe if we lose our second amendment, we lose our first amendment,” Jacob Shaw said. “That’s where it starts, with retailers taking away our right to own firearms.”

Shaw, a gun owner, said he stopped shopping at Dick’s after the retail giant stopped selling AR-15s in the wake of the Parkland mass shooting in 2018.

Others had a different reaction.

“I think it’s a good idea to take them away just because of all the gun issues that we’ve been having,” Sierra Clegg said. “I don’t know if it would make a difference or not, but it’s a start.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods has not said yet how its sales have been in stores where it stopped selling guns altogether.