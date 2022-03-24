CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)Just after 12PM two females walked into Good Vibes sound. 1:14 later they left with 2,500 worth of electronics and into a waiting car. The manager says it was a planned crime.

Good Vibes Store manager Mike Roy said, “When I answered a question from one of them. The other one grabbed two pieces of product and started out the door. When I yelled at her then the other one grabbed something and started running.” He continued, “By the time I got out there, they were in a four-door white car and were gone.”

It is a problem Good Vibes has had before. People were rioting in the area two years ago and they lost a lot of money.

“That evening we were looted of over 30 thousand dollars worth of product in three minutes and 48 seconds virtually,” said Roy.

After that, they decided to beef up security to also make sure their employees are safe.

Roy said, “When something like this happens you can either sit back and watch or do something about it.”

He continued, “We will change some things as far as trying to not leave the front desk unattended, if something looks a miss or might not feel quite right you can make a quick one-button call to the back and get some people out here just so you can cover yourself.”

They also decided to put in new security cameras after hearing about other thefts across the area. The cameras were installed just in time to get a clear picture of the suspects. Roy said when someone steals, it has a long-term impact on the business.

He said, “With premiums and insurance costs rising there’s deductible that you have to worry about.”

He said he talks to other store managers who say the same thing happens to them.

Champaign police say if you saw a theft to follow these guidelines:

If a crime was just committed, it is important to report it immediately through a non-emergency call to (217) 333-8911. If it has been some time, a report can be filed through the Champaign Police Department’s online reporting system.

Provide clear descriptions of the subject and the items stolen, especially if the items have specific identifiers or serial information. Include a physical description when possible. Clothing can be quickly changed, but it is still relevant information when an incident just occurred.

Provide a clear description of the vehicle used to leave the area and the direction of travel, if possible.