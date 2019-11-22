Council members approve retail consultant contract

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – – City council members voted to approve a contract with a retail consultant.

The firm, Retail Strategies, is based out of Birmingham, AL. Decatur will pay the firm $45,000 for its first year. Retail Strategies is expected to work with the city for two or three years.

The goal is not necessarily to build brand new retail spaces, but to revitalize existing spaces that are currently vacant. When customers enter their zip codes for credit card transactions, analysts can see where people are spending money and what goods they’re buying.

The information, known as “leakage data,” helps retailers see what needs exist within various zip codes. “In general, I think we can say there are too many transactions leaving Decatur,” city manager Scot Wrighton said.

Wrighton said the city has already begun working with the firm, which will begin meeting with national chains and studying other similarly-sized cities next month.