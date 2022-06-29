CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters.

In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint.

The referendum failed.

In Neoga, a $3.5 million referendum was considered. That money would help pay for a new roof on the grade school plus several other updates.

Voters passed the referendum.

For Sullivan voters, they were asked about issuing bonds in the amount of $25 million. They voted in favor of it.

In Arthur, there’s a bond proposal to improve all schools in the district. They need nearly $31 million. That was voted down.