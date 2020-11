ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Voters in the state were asked whether or not to change the state’s income tax system.

It would remove the “flat income” tax and allow the state to tax people with higher incomes at a higher rate. Voters were to decide on voting yet to move forward or no to have it stay the same.

With 89 percent of precincts reporting, votes for staying the same were at 2,431,465 and votes for moving forward were at 1,987,158.