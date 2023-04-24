TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Tilton announced that the restrooms at Herschel Lake will be closed effective immediately due to recent vandalism on the property.

The village shared on social media that they are looking for information from anyone who may know more about the situation. Officials said they are looking through hours of security footage to identify anyone that is connected with the vandalism.

Officials said anyone found to be involved in this incident will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

If you have information about the incident you are encouraged to contact the Tilton Village Hall and Tilton Police Department.

Courtesy: Village of Tilton