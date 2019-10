TILTON, Ill. (WCIA)– Police have found the person they say vandalized park restrooms. The men and women’s bathroom were damaged at Thomas Park. Police say a teenager broke a toilet in the women’s, jammed toilet paper in one, and busted the door open.

The police chief says this is considered criminal damage, and he wants people to contact them if they see suspicious behavior. The Village of Tilton says the restrooms are being fixed and will be opened back up.