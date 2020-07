DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Some people in Central Illinois are still without power. Strong storms came through our viewing area on Saturday.

Around 36,000 people were in the dark. Ameren says Champaign customers are back online. Fewer than 100 people are still without power in Decatur, and there are even more in the Bloomington area, less than 900 there. They are hoping to have it restored by Monday night.