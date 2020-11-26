Restoration project to wrap up after 2002 ammonia spill

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — They have been 18 years in the making. Now, Urbana Park District officials said visitors at Crystal Lake Park should notice new wildlife.

The Saline Branch of Crystal Lake Park was the site of an ammonia spill in 2002. Since then, the park district and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources have worked to restore the area.

The first phase of the project ended this summer. IDNR paid the initial $225,000. The federal government kicked in an extra $33,000.

The park superintendent said the years of work are paying off at Cannonball Hill. “I saw a guy down there fishing this summer and asked him how it was and he said great,” said Derek Libert. “He got some bass and seeing all the wild flower, it’s just that location is especially exciting. And then the other locations that they put in this fall. I’m excited to see them next year and how they respond.”

The entire project will be wrapped up at the end of the year.