Restoration plan happening at forest preserve

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’ve recently been to the Champaign County Forest Preserve, you may have noticed work happening near the tree tunnel at Buffalo Trace.

It’s part of a 3-acre prairie restoration plan. The Natural Resource Department wants to bring back what the area looked like before European settlement.

Invasive species such as honeysuckle and black locust have currently taken over, but it’s being cleared and treated.

“Time is definitely an asset when restoring natural ecosystems,” says Director Peter Goodspeed. “The sooner you can get these species out of there and get native seed on the ground – and get different species in the area – the more time you’ll have for these seeds and plants to be established.”

Restoration is a process. The next few years will consist of mowing, planting seed mix in the area, and weed control.

The forest preserve is always looking for help. Anyone is welcome to be a volunteer.