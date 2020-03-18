Restaurants try to draw in customers under new guidelines

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Restaurant and bar owners and their customers are trying to navigate new rules announced by Governor Pritzker. Governor Pritzker announced businesses in the state have to suspend eating on site or dining in through March 30th. That restriction includes restaurants, bars, grocery stores, and food halls. The decision was made in an effort to reduce transmission of cornavirus, but drive thru, delivery, and curbside pick up are allowed.

“We’ve reduced staffing down to what we need and right now we’re prepared to serve as many guests as we can,” said Jason Hodges with Olive Garden Restaurant. “We’re doing absolutely everything we can here to be safe and secure,” said Hodges. Public health officials say some of those safety measures include social distancing while picking up food. Champaign Urbana Public Health District says if customers enter a restaurant or go to a food truck for pick up, people need to be at least 6 feet apart. However, some employees say despite the measures they’re taking to follow all of the guidelines, business has slowed. “Guest counts have declined. People are concerned about health and safety,” said Hodges. “This job job here this is like my only source of income and I do have a family and I’m trying to do my part as a mother to do what I need to do for my family,” said Marisa Schure, The Original Pancake House server. They’re hoping to get more customers in soon.