Restaurants provide free meals to students

Howard G. Buffett Foundation commits $1 million for coronavirus response
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)— Restaurants in Central Illinois are providing free meals for students.

Last week Governor Pritzker announced all public and private schools in Illinois close by Tuesday because of COVID-19 concerns. The governor says as of now schools are expected to reopen on March 30th.

Now some restaurants are preparing food for kids that may depend on free or reduced lunches at school to eat. Maize Mexican Grill is one of several restaurants stepping up to help.

Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. they are offering free kids meals for students who will be out of school. They’re hoping this will give families one less worry.​

