Restaurants prepare for busy weekend

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–Businesses are preparing and hoping for a busy Valentine’s Day weekend. “We have a lobster fettucine. We have a duck cassoulet which is like a duck casserole,” said Ryan Rogiers, The Wheelhouse chef and owner

However, this year’s Valentine’s day will look a lot different. Seating is limited and reservations are booking fast. Because of pandemic rules, there aren’t as many open seats for people to eat. To make up for the loss, restaurants like The Wheelhouse in St. Joseph are relying on other options. “Before the pandemic and everything, we really didn’t do a lot of to-go, but we’ve really pushed that since this all started,” said Rogiers, “So we expect it to be just as busy with the to-go side which is different than past years.”

Not everyone is relying on carryout. “There will be few who will order that food to-go, but most people would like to come and enjoy the fireplace. Enjoy the greenhouse, and have a sit down dinner with the gourmet experience,” said Grace Clem, Silvercreek Restaurant general manager.

Clem says on a normal Valentine’s Day weekend they serve around 350 to 400 customers, but this year, depending on the weather, they are expecting about 30 percent of that. “It impacts us in a very negative way. The profit margin in a restaurant is already very minimal, and not having the volume that we normally have the profit margin goes down,” said Clem.

They say despite the change, the food will still be made with love. “It will be definitely less guests, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not going to be the same quality. It will be amazing food,” said Clem.