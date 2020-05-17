Restaurants open dining area despite governor’s order

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite the governor’s stay at home order, two Douglas County restaurants are letting people eat inside.

Yoder’s Country Kitchen and Jo’s Country Diner had customers eating inside Friday. The owner of Yoder’s says it had to be done or they may not exist anymore. We contacted the Douglas County Health Department, and they tell us they were not aware. Yoder’s says they sent them a letter and took precautions to ensure their customers safety.

“After fully complying with the Governor’s initial stay at home orders, we have decided to cautiously reopen our small family business, as we feel it is essential to support our families and allow our employees to safely return to work,” said Yoder’s Kitchen owner Anna Hershberger.

We also stopped by Jo’s Country Diner. The parking lot was full of customers, but the owners did not want to comment on their decision.

The Douglas County State’s Attorney says she does not plan to file charges against businesses or churches that plan to reopen.