Restaurants make changes in operations

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some restaurants are making unprecedented changes in their operation.

Restaurants like The Brown Bag in Monticello are going to start offering curbside pick-up and delivery; having never done that before. The owner of The Brown Bag said their community has been very supportive since the decision to close dine-in restaurants was announced, but these changes will be necessary to keep the business going.

“I’m very worried. We have to cut staff, we have to cut our food costs,” said Leslie Glickman. “You know this, and some of the other decisions that have been made recently have been really hard-hitting for small businesses.” Farrens in downtown Champaign also mentioned that they, too, are looking at locking down a delivery option. Other restaurants, like Seven Saints, have decided to close down completely.