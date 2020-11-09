Restaurants cited, closed for COVID-19 noncompliance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several restaurants were cited, and one shut down over the weekend due to COVID-19 violations.

The Sangamon County Sheriff confirmed three restaurants and bars were ticketed for having people inside. As part of the state’s Tier 1 mitigation plan, indoor dining is not allowed, and guests are only supposed to be served outdoors. Congregating at the bar is also not allowed.

Blue Grouch Pub was cited for having a patron at the bar, Crows Mill Pub was ticketed for also having patrons at the bar and for people not wearing masks, and The Bird Tavern was cited for having people at the bar, not wearing masks, people walking around without masks, and people not social distancing.

The sheriff also confirmed the D&J Cafe was shut down on Sunday morning. He said he was on a zoom call with others that included the Sangamon County Public Health Director when Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder sent the sheriff a photo of the cafe’s packed parking lot. The sheriff said he sent that image to the public health director, who then sent an inspector the cafe, and requested sheriff’s deputies to go as well.

No word how long the restaurant will be shut down for. A call to the establishment was not answered.