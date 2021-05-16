Restaurants and bars set rules for mask-wearing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Many restaurants and bars must now decide whether to enforce specific rules for themselves.

It’s all a matter of preference. The CDC recommends that vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks inside or outside.

The Bridge Phase also comes into play here, allowing more capacity.

But everything depends on what businesses want to enforce.

“we just want to be safe and take care of our guests and take care of our staff,” said Harry Krigel, the general manager for Whisk Coffee and Wine Bar.

At Whisk Coffee and Wine Bar in Mahomet, management says they are paying attention to updates about mask rules. Whisk is requiring masks for staff.

However, with the public, it is based on an honor code.

If you’re not wearing a mask, servers might assume you’re vaccinated.

Managers want to use friendly conversations to enforce their rules.

“It’s been a long time and everybody is ready to see everybody and now that the safety and precautions and the vaccines are readily available to everybody, you can really feel the comfort in the public,” said Krigel.

In Champaign, the Blind Pig Brewery is still requiring masks, even if you’re vaccinated.

“Yeah, I’m ready for it,” said Tony Yeazel, a bartender at the Blind Pig Brewery. “I want to see full bars. I want to see patios full. It’s the best time of year to live in Illinois.”

He says it’s just easier to stick to old rules because checking vaccine cards along with ID’s would make things a bit more complicated.

Overall, he’s excited to return to a state of familiarity.

“Just to get back to normal life,” said Yeazel. “We’ve been, it’s been such a weird place for such a long time. Just normalcy is going to be great.”