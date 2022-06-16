CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Like most places, servers at Triptych Brewing in Savoy would rely on tips, but when the pandemic hit, most of those tips were coming from pre-packaged or to-go beers.

That’s when the general manager said they re-evaluated.

Now, they have full time employees that get paid a minimum of 20 dollars an hour, and they no longer accept tips from customers.

They said their main goal was to create job stability and careers. That’s why they wanted to make sure their employees don’t have to rely on tips from customers.

Plus, with rising costs across the board, the owners want to make sure their employees are making a livable wage.

“Our owners actually bumped up everyone’s wages across the board to help combat the inflation and the rise in gas prices. I think they’re always cognizant of things that are happening. We try to make sure we take care of those people that are serving the delicious beer to everybody,” Michael Miller, the general manager, said.

He said it has been difficult to explain to customers they don’t accept tips. Because tipping is ingrained in American society, but he said if someone does tip, they’ll donate that money to charity, or put it together in one big fund to disperse to workers over the year, kind of like a bonus.

Triptych Brewing isn’t the only one in the area who has moved to this model. Pekara Bakery and Bistro recently made the switch to no tipping as well.