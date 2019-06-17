Restaurant welcomes regulars and newcomers

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Early risers and brunch-goers alike can enjoy a relatively new hot spot.

It’s called Lupita’s, named after the owner’s daughter.

Just like the namesake would suggest, the employees say the place is all about providing a family atmosphere.

They say they love seeing the same people every day coming in to enjoy a hot meal, and meeting new faces, as well.

“They feel like it’s a home to them, because they can come in every day, they see faces they know…they recognize us…they know us…they talk to us,” said waitress Isabelle Martinez.

“They got great food here, and the waitresses are nice…and I enjoy coming here,” said regular customer, Larry Ross.

Lupita’s is open for breakfast and lunch, from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.