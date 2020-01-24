Restaurant week kicks off in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaruant week is kicking off for the fourth year in a row.

A celebration of all things flavorful and tasty throughout the county, it runs from January 24 to February 1st. Thirty-two restaurants are participating this year, each with lunch and dinner specials. Lunch menus start at $9, and dinner menus range from $19-$39 per person.

Visit Champaign County said it’s not only a way for people to try new foods, but it also helps boost restaurant foot traffic.

“This event provides us with an opportunity to showcase our Outside of Ordinary culinary scene,” said Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing from Visit Champaign County. “However, it has also become critical to our local restaurants during a traditionally slower period. Despite cold weather and New Year’s resolutions, people are excited about our food scene, as evidenced by the thousands of visits to our webpage for information.”

Participants also have the chance to win a $100 gift card to a Champaign County restaurant of their choice. All diners need to do is share a photo of their food and experience on Instagram with #CCRestaurantWeek.

Restaurants participating this year include:

Baldarotta’s Porketta and Sicilian Sausage

Baxter’s American Grille

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

Big Grove Tavern

The Bread Company

Caribbean Grill

Clever Moose Café

Crane Alley

Dancing Dog Eatery & Juicery

Destihl Restaurant & Brew Works

ET’s Downtown Rantoul

Everyday Kitchen

Hamilton Walker’s

Hank’s Table

Houlihan’s

Industrial Donut

JT Walker’s Restaurant

Ko Fusion

Kohinoor Indian Restaurant & Lounge

Nando Milano Trattoria

Neil St. Blues

The Pink Pig

Pizzeria Antica

Project 47 Smokehouse

Red Herring Vegetarian Restaurant

Rosati’s Pizza

Silvercreek

Stango Cuisine

Sticky Rice

Sun Singer Wine & Spirits

The Wheelhouse

To see a list of menus, click here.