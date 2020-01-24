Restaurant week kicks off in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaruant week is kicking off for the fourth year in a row.
A celebration of all things flavorful and tasty throughout the county, it runs from January 24 to February 1st. Thirty-two restaurants are participating this year, each with lunch and dinner specials. Lunch menus start at $9, and dinner menus range from $19-$39 per person.
Visit Champaign County said it’s not only a way for people to try new foods, but it also helps boost restaurant foot traffic.
“This event provides us with an opportunity to showcase our Outside of Ordinary culinary scene,” said Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing from Visit Champaign County. “However, it has also become critical to our local restaurants during a traditionally slower period. Despite cold weather and New Year’s resolutions, people are excited about our food scene, as evidenced by the thousands of visits to our webpage for information.”
Participants also have the chance to win a $100 gift card to a Champaign County restaurant of their choice. All diners need to do is share a photo of their food and experience on Instagram with #CCRestaurantWeek.
Restaurants participating this year include:
- Baldarotta’s Porketta and Sicilian Sausage
- Baxter’s American Grille
- Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano
- Big Grove Tavern
- The Bread Company
- Caribbean Grill
- Clever Moose Café
- Crane Alley
- Dancing Dog Eatery & Juicery
- Destihl Restaurant & Brew Works
- ET’s Downtown Rantoul
- Everyday Kitchen
- Hamilton Walker’s
- Hank’s Table
- Houlihan’s
- Industrial Donut
- JT Walker’s Restaurant
- Ko Fusion
- Kohinoor Indian Restaurant & Lounge
- Nando Milano Trattoria
- Neil St. Blues
- The Pink Pig
- Pizzeria Antica
- Project 47 Smokehouse
- Red Herring Vegetarian Restaurant
- Rosati’s Pizza
- Silvercreek
- Stango Cuisine
- Sticky Rice
- Sun Singer Wine & Spirits
- The Wheelhouse
To see a list of menus, click here.