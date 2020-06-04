Restaurant to move into Decatur Regional Airport

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Regional Airport is getting a new restaurant.

Nic Morganthaler, owner of Everyone’s East End Grill, said they will be moving into the airport from their current location on North Brush College Road. Morganthaler said they have been open for around four years. They will take over the spot once occupied by the Red Barn Kitchen in the airport.

They will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner. Morganthaler said he was excited for this new chapter of the business. They are looking to open sometime in July.