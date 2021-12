URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One restaurant in Urbana has shut its doors, at least for now.

The Red Herring has been around since 1967. It’s on U of I’s campus, near the corner of Oregon and Matthews.

The vegetarian restaurant posted on Facebook saying financial losses from the pandemic will force them to stay closed past winter break. They don’t know when they’ll reopen. They are hosting a year-end campaign and are trying to raise money to hopefully be able to serve the community once again.