Restaurant reopens after fire

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA)– Customers lined up to get a taste of something they’d been missing for months. A restaurant reopened after a fire shut them down for months. Judy’s Kitchen caught fire last summer. Now after about eight months of repairs, they had a successful grand reopening.

Last June a fire started in the back kitchen area of the restaurant. “Some birds had made nests over the walk in cooler, and it somehow got into the wiring and that’s what caused the fire,” said owner Judy Tuvell, “The fire didn’t really do all that much damage. It was the smoke and water damage that was a lot.”

Tuvell’s oldest daughter and manager at the restaurant, Denise Roberts, says the closing took a toll on more than just business. “It was the hardest thing ever, very stressful on the family unit. This is a family run business,” said Roberts. “My workers were a lot of them were on unemployment and some of them found other jobs. I lost 3 or 4 employees, and so I had to hire new ones,” said Tuvell.

The community had a fundraiser in July of last year to help ease the family’s burden. “In these small towns the restaurant is the center of activity for a lot of people where they can see each other and talk to each other, so it’s been missed very much,” said Rodd Runyen. Now they’re ready to serve them again. There’s new decorations, a more modern look to the business, and a much happier owner to match. “I think today is the first day that I have really smiled and felt the smile inside of me,” said Tuvell.