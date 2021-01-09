Restaurant owners share concerns, opinions on reopening

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Illinois is planning on lifting some Tier 3 restrictions, but restrictions on indoor dining will remain in place.

Even though lifting the restrictions, which is slated to begin statewide wherever applicable on Jan. 15, doesn’t lift its restrictions to indoor dining, some owners are concerned once they are lifted, it could be both expensive and worse, short lived.

The concern isn’t a matter of ‘Can it be done?’ as much as it is a matter of how much longer can it be done without forcing restaurants to close?

“We’re still in that process where we’re trying to figure out what the next year, to two years, to three years, would even look like,” Michael Starks, the general manager of Neil St. Blues in Champaign said. “Because over the last 8 months, I don’t think anyone could’ve dreamt this would happen”

Starks said last time restrictions were lifted, they were able to experience a limited return to normal. But he also added when the restrictions returned, it was shattering for many.

“I think all small businesses, especially restaurants are trying to figure out how to navigate this and move forward,” he said.

The Bread Company in Urbana is one of the many local restaurants that has been affected by state guidelines. The owners said, above all else, adaptability has been the most crucial element keeping them open.

“It’s been paramount,” co-owner Lindsay Aikman, “and a lot of the innovation has come from my husband (co-owner)”

Aikman said for many restaurants, making it back to the spring and summer months are going to be crucial, regardless of what restrictions may be in place.

“Weather plays a factor and you see a lot of restaurants making adaptations to survive the winter. We have outdoor seating as well, which we’ll be able to use again once it’s warmer.”

In order for the region to lift its current Tier 3 mitigations, it will have to produce a positivity rate lower than 12% for three consecutive days, have greater than 20% of hospital and ICU beds available, and declining COVID hospitalizations for seven out of the next 10 days.