Restaurant owner says he’ll sue health department over dine-in refusal

HERRIN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Southern Illinois man who planned to open his restaurant for dine-in customers in defiance of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Stay-At-Home order that extends through May 30 now says he’s planning on suing the local health department.

Rob Newman owns the restaurant Newman and Co. in Herrin and was — until briefly Friday morning — running the business in compliance with the executive order, offering only delivery, carryout and curbside service, he said on social media.

But on Thursday, Newman said he planned to open the restaurant back up for dine-in customers Friday morning.

He announced the decision in a video posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page, telling potential customers that the decision was his “right as an American to be open and to do what I set out to do.”

“I have put so many hours into this place to make it the way that it is and I will be damned if I let a governor keep me from opening or losing my business,” he said. “It’s not going to happen.”

Newman said he’d set up the tables inside to be distanced from each other and welcomed masks in the restaurant if people felt like wearing them.

Socially-distant tables or not, the move was a direct violation of the current executive order that extends through May 30, which says restaurants may not yet open for dine-in services.

That’s why the health department called Newman early Friday morning asking him to voluntarily stop seating customers, Franklin-Williamson BiCounty Health Department’s Director of Emergency Preparedness Carrie Eldridge said.

“The main concerns is the health department is here to protect the community — that is our job,” Eldridge told WCIA in a phone call. “The restaurant was advised to follow the current executive order, which does allow carry-out and curbside service.”

Newman took to Facebook later Friday to describe the run-in with the health department, saying he “will find a way to sue (them)” after learning his food permit was in jeopardy of being revoked if he continued to seat customers.

“If it comes to pulling food permits, that is something that the health department will do if the restaurant chooses to allow dine-in service,” Eldridge said.

Newman said he complied with the health department’s call to stop seating customers.

He said he also closed the restaurant early after selling out for the day.

Under the five-phase Restore Illinois plan announced by Pritzker earlier this week, restaurants can’t open until the state hits “Phase 4” — described as when the state hits a “continued decline in the rate of infection in new COVID-19 cases.”

Under that phase, restaurants can open for full service “with limited capacity and following strict public health procedures, including personal protective equipment for employees.”

Asked Friday during a daily COVID-19 briefing why restaurants had to wait that long to reopen for full service, Pritzker said the reasoning was that “it’s very difficult to socially-distance between a server and the food and delivery of the food to the table.”

And when asked why local businesses like Newman and Co. could not individually determine when they would reopen with socially-distant practices, Pritzker reiterated the contagiousness of COVID-19.

“This virus isn’t limited to the four walls of that one business,” he said. “That’s why.”