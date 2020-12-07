Restaurant owner indicted on fraud charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a restaurant owner indicted “for allegedly submitting false bank statements when seeking online loans,” will make his first federal court appearance on January 5.

In a news release, officials said Omar Hernandez-Lopez owns El Tapatio De Jalisco Inc. and does business as La Fiesta Grande, a Springfield restaurant. He was indicted on fraud charges last week.

Hernandez-Lopez is accused of submitting bank statements that “falsely represented the respective accounts’ balances when applying for online loans on three occasions in 2018 and 2019. The false bank statements represented accounts for his sister, business, and his brother.

If convicted, the statutory penalty for each count of making false statements to mortgage lending businesses (seven counts) is up to 30 years in prison.”