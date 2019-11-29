Restaurant owner gives back

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– While many are fortunate to enjoy a meal with their families, that is not an option for everyone on thanksgiving. One restaurant owner in Springfield opens her doors for those who don’t have their own Thanksgiving plans.

Nickey Alexander of Nickey’s Southern Style Kitchen has a big family. Many of her eight kids, their kids and friends came back to eat thanksgiving dinner with her. Normally she would not be open on the holiday but instead of closing for Thanksgiving, Alexander opened her doors to share a meal with people who need it the most.

Michael M. Bolton said he has been homeless for 30 years. While he is used to eating food from soup kitchen, he said the meal from Nickey’s was a treat.

“I was just walking by and her and she said, ‘Hey, come by around 4:00, I got a meal for you.’ I said, awesome, I will take you up on that,” Bolton said. “I can’t really complain. I’m getting southern, good food. I’m getting good hospitality you know and the people are awesome.”

Alexander has catered events for people all around the country. Her son Rome Flynn is a successful tv and film actor. She sayid the success her family has experienced makes it all the more important for her to lend a hand.

“I’m not better than anybody like at all, period. I just think if you have a chance or an opportunity to do something for someone, most definitely don’t do it for something in return. Do it out of the kindness of your heart,” Alexander said.

This her second time hosting the community at her restaurant. She did a similar event in 2017 before the restaurant’s South Grand Avenue location opened.