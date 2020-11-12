Restaurant offers outdoor grill tables

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Many restaurants set up tables outdoors to still serve guests during the pandemic. But one decided to go one step further.

Masijta Grill normally cooks food in front of guests with their barbeque tables inside the restaurant. With indoor dining not allowed at the moment, the owners decided to set up grill tables outside so diners could still have the same experience.

“That is Korean culture,” said Young Sun, Masijta Grill Owner. “People together going to enjoy [the] grill.”

She said even during COVID, people should have an opportunity to enjoy life.