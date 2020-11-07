Restaurant offering free meals on holiday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Wingstop is offering free meals for customers on Thanksgiving Day. When people come in between 11am and 2pm on Thanksgiving Day, they will get one meal. It has five boneless wings, fries, a roll, ranch, and a drink. Last year they served close to 1000 people.

Sahill Contractor says they hope to serve just as many if not more people this year. “We want to make sure that we always give back to our community because I really strongly believe in the people that are not only running the establishment but also the patrons that are coming in and blessing us with their business,” said Contractor.

They are following safety guidelines. There will be a tent outside with a runner taking the food out from the kitchen. They are also serving customers at their location in Springfield.