CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A restaurant is moving into the former Krekel’s location on Kirby Avenue.

Niro’s Gyros is setting up shop. On Friday afternoon, crews were moving a sign into the area. The owner tells us they are waiting on the health department to do an inspection.

They do not have a specific opening date, yet.

Krekel’s Custard opened in that location in 2018 but closed in April 2019.