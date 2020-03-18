Restaurant makes special arrangements to help employees & customers

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — The co-owners of Monical’s Pizza are making special arrangements to keep customers safe and give their employees hours despite coronavirus restrictions.

With their dining room closed, they are losing around 30 percent of their business. However, they are offering curbside pickup as well as delivery.

At this point, they don’t have plans to lay people off, but they said it’s a waiting game. With only two days into the inside dining closure, it’s too soon to say exactly how Monical’s business will be impacted financially. They are asking people to support all area businesses during this time so they are able to stay afloat.