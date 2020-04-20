Restaurant helping local farmers

SAINT JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A restaurant in St. Joseph is getting creative to help both the business and local farmers.

The Wheelhouse owners are working with Down at the Farms Collaborative, which includes about 60 small Central Illinois farms.

They help those farmers move their product by purchasing grocery boxes. Wheelhouse sells those boxes to its customers.

People who buy can then follow along with the co-owner and head chef, Ryan Rogiers, to cook a meal via Facebook live on Fridays. The boxes contain everything you need for the recipe.

“When they first closed the restaurants…of course we were trying to figure out how we can help the farmers keep stuff going as well because it doesn’t just affect the restaurants,” says Rogiers. It affects the whole supply chain everywhere. So, this is what we came up with.”

Each box costs $35 and feeds four people. Wheelhouse posts the grocery list on Saturdays and close orders Sunday night. The boxes are available for pickup on Thursdays.