CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — At least one restaurant in Rantoul received a visit from the health department.

The Red Wheel said CUPHD stopped by. It cited the restaurant for offering indoor seating. That is against a county ordinance that said restaurants can only offer carry-out. It is also against state rules.

On Thursday, the Apple Dumplin’ in Urbana posted on social media indoor dining remains open.

Buford’s in Sadorous switched to carry-out only.