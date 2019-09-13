Restaurant chain feeds the hungry

NATIONAL (WCIA) — September is Hunger Action Month, and according to Feeding America, 40 million Americans still struggle with hunger every single day. That’s an estimated 15 million households in the United States, including residents in Springfield, Decatur and Champaign.

Every single day Olive Garden restaurants across the country harvest surplus, wholesome food not served to guests and donates it to local community groups. All 850 Olive Garden restaurants around the country take part in safely preparing the food for donation.

It’s then picked up by local nonprofits and goes to those who need it most. Iconic menu items such as Lasagna Classico, Minestrone soup, Chicken Alfredo, plus high quality meats and fresh vegetables are served at food banks, shelters and other charitable organizations. The donations are not leftovers; they are unused, fresh foods.