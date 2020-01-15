Restaurant back open after owner involved in crash

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A restaurant is back in business after closing because its owner was in a serious car crash.

Siam Thai in Charleston shut down for three months. Three people who work there were involved in a crash.

In September, they were driving through Pesotum when they say another car ran a stop sign and crashed into them. Two only had bruises, but the owner was thrown from the car and fractured the left side of her body.

She spent almost a month in the hospital and is still in rehab, but said she is grateful to be back.

“I’m still here to help them out and see my customers. We’re happy to get back here. All my customers missed me and I missed them, it goes both ways,” says Maspaka Pounginjai, Owner.

It will take months of physical therapy to heal her body—so the restaurant had to hire two more people to help out.