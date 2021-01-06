Resource helping troubled youth easier to use

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A resource in Champaign helping kids stay out of trouble is now easier to use.

The Youth Assessment Center helps keep children away from the criminal justice system. The center links them and their families to support and programs.

They’ve switched to zoom because of the pandemic, but you can also get an in-person appointment.

“The Youth Assessment Center is that one-stop shop where they can come,” shares Youth Assessment Coordinator Ashlee Salinetro “The youth get an assessment done. We utilize an evidence-based tool for that, but they also do some interviewing with the youth and their families and kind of see what their needs are.”

To participate, you must be 10-17 years old. A parent or guardian must also submit a short referral.

For more information on how to make an appointment, click here.