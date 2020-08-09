Resolution to approve Champaign Public Schools reopening plan on agenda

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With just two weeks until the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Unit 4 board members are expected to vote on a resolution to approve a reopening plan.

The regular board meeting comes on the heels of Superintendent Susan Zola’s announcement Wednesday that schools will engage in distance learning for the first quarter. The district is set to re-evaluate whether to continue solely with distance learning for the second quarter by the end of September. The second quarter begins on October 19.

The resolution would give Zola the authority to implement and enforce the reopening plan. It would also allow her to modify the framework from time to time to meet any requirements or guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health, State Board of Education, Illinois High School Association, Illinois Elementary School Association, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and the Centers for Disease Control. Any significant changes to the framework would require meeting with the Unit 4 Board of Education.

The board is also expected to look at adopting a policy to require face coverings for all Unit 4 staff members, students and visitors in school buildings. Masks will also be required on school grounds in areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained. The policy would not allow face shields to be used instead of face coverings.

Employees who have a medical condition that would make it unsafe to wear a mask will be required to complete a form for the district with authorization by a licensed physician in Illinois.

Students who do not have a mask with them when they arrive at school or are about to board a bus will be given a mask. Those who haven’t been given an accommodation to the requirement and refuse to wear one could be sent home.

Orlando Thomas, the Director of Achievement and Student services, is also expected to deliver an update on the School Resource Officer Program. Monday night’s overview will include a look at SRO training, shared costs between the school district and the City of Champaign, interview procedures, program evaluation measures, initiatives and alternatives to the SRO program.