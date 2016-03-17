Residents vote to keep control of utilities

ARTHUR — People say they want the village to keep control over the water and sewer plants. Residents said “no” to a referendum asking whether the village should sell them.

Due to aging infrastructure, the plants need expensive repairs. If the village sold them to an outside company, officials wouldn’t have to deal with the work themselves.

Mayor Matt Bern says, for many, it was an emotional decision. The referendum was non-binding, meaning the village board will have the final say on what happens to the plants.