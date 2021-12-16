Residents urged to take survey on mental health needs

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Mental Health Board wants to hear from residents about gaps in services for mental health, developmental disabilities, and substance use.



The board has an survey online until January 28. The survey asks you to rank services as high or low priority, then there’s a space for open-ended feedback. The board will share survey results at its Focus on the Future event on March 1, 2022, at the Mt. Zion Convention Center. The event is the board’s needs identification event. Information shared is used by the board and other social service groups to prioritize needs and start to secure funding.