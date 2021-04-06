Residents to vote on referendum that would move Watseka schools out of floodplain

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — More people are voting Tuesday in Watseka because of a school referendum.

If it passes, the elementary and middle schools will be moved out of the floodplain and onto the same campus as the high school.

From driving around town and talking to voters, there seems to be a lot of support.

Unit 9 Superintendent David Andriano said he is feeling nervous to hear the results. He wants it to pass, but he is trying to stay positive in case it does not.

“We have a great community here that backs our schools and it’s been a wonderful experience going through it, so whether we get it to pass or not, I’m here to try to walk us through it,” said Andriano.

The tax increase of $99 per year for a $100,000 home has been the biggest deterrent for voters, but many said it is worth it for their kids to have new school buildings.

The polls are closing Tuesday at 7 p.m..