(UPDATED AT 12:30 P.M.) – The fire chief said all 27 residents were able to get out of the building.

The building is a total loss.

There was a fire here several months ago that was caused by a dryer. However, investigators are still looking into the cause of this fire.

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded to a fire at the Diamond Apartments on Monday.

The complex is along Southland Drive in Warrensburg. Officials said residents had to jump through windows in the multi-story complex to escape the fire.

One resident lost five cats in the fire. Another had to jump out of a second story window with their dog and girlfriend.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.